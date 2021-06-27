ZumCoin Market Cap Tops $887,842.98 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $887,842.98 and approximately $30.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.