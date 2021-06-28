-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Angi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.