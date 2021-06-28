$0.11 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

GRWG stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

