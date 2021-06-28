$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. UGI has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

