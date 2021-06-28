-$0.28 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

HTBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

