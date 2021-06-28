-$0.64 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 436.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

