$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.78. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,540. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $111.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

