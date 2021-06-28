$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

