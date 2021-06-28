$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research
raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.
In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research
raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $47.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.
In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Read More: Insider Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.