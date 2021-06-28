$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.29. Plexus reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.78. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,368. Plexus has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

