$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

