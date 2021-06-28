-$1.38 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Azul posted earnings of ($2.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Azul stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

