$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.