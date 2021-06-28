$109.71 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $109.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.10 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $68.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $471.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $484.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $762.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $3,667,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,442.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

