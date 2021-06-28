10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3,632.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $189.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

