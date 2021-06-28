1,211,301 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,211,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,295,000. Yalla Group comprises 3.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.85% of Yalla Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Yalla Group stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $20.61. 25,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,677. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

