123,231 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.16 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.