$125.38 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.05 million to $125.61 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.46 on Monday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,765 shares of company stock worth $22,626,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

