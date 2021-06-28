$130.05 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $130.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

