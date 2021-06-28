$131.10 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce sales of $131.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

