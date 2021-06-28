$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $135.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.02 million and the highest is $137.17 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

