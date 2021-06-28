144,886 Shares in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

