149,764 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,786,000. Futu comprises approximately 2.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.50. 54,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,734. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

