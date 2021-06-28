15,000 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.