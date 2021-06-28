161,026 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

