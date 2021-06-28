172,733 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 114.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.27 on Monday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.