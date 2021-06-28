$192.04 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report sales of $192.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.18 million and the highest is $197.60 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $764.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $774.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $809.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.68 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

