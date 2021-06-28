1irstcoin Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and $42,926.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00606132 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

