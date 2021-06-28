1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of 1st Source worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 1st Source by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in 1st Source by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

