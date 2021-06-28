$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

