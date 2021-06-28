$223.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $223.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.25 million and the highest is $226.20 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

