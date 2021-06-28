24,846 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.