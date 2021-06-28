2,944,403 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,944,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,976,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of TS Innovation Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

