$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $31.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

