34,050 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.48. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

