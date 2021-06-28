3,658,219 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,658,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,615,000. Canaan accounts for 7.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 2.31% of Canaan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 45,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,872,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.