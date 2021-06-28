36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 764.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

