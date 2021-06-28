40,400 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.