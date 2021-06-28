$42.63 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $42.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.79 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.68 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

T opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.