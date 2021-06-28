45,028 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,926. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

