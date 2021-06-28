$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce sales of $482.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.4% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $279.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.28. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $164.22 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.