$506.98 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post $506.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.03 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

