54,112 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

