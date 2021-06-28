55,850 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.