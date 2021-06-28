5N Plus Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$237.74 million and a PE ratio of 81.11. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,499,620. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

