6,460 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $280.85 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $170.51 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

