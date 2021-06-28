$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 597.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.