7,731 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

MOH opened at $254.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

