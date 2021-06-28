$775.38 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $775.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.30 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

FHN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

