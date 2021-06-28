7,996 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

