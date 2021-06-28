970 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,438.24. 25,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

